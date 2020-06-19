Charges filed against E.C. pair in child sex assault case

Two people from Eau Claire are now facing felony counts, accused of sexual assault and physical harm to a child.

The case involves 46-year-old Javier Hernandez and 35-year-old Gabriela Arano-Armas.

It alleges a girl – now 12 years old – claims the pair had engaged in inappropriate contact with her for six years. The complaint also details alleged incidents of assault made on the girl around New Year’s Day of 2019.

An arrest warrant is out tonight for Hernandez. An initial appearance for Arano-Armas is scheduled for August 13th.