Charges filed against driver accused of hitting & killing motorcyclist

The driver accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in St. Croix County during a vehicle chase is charged.

37-year-old Brandon Lieffring of New Richmond faces 10 charges, including first degree reckless homicide.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an incident in the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie Township.

A caller reported a vehicle was taken without permission and a court ordered no-contact order was being violated.

Deputies responded, found the vehicle in question, and attempted to stop it on STH 65, north of New Richmond. Deputies say the driver didn't stop, and a chase began.

The chase continued east on STH 64, then north on STH 46, towards the Village of Deer Park.

Deputies say the vehicle, driven by Lieffring, passed several other motorists on the left hand side. There were several motorcycles taking a left turn on Main Street near North Street West.

The suspect vehicle hit 39-year-old Dustin Kalland, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Lieffring ran from the scene, and he was caught after a short foot chase.