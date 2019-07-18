Charges filed against operator of two massage parlors

Charges were filed Thursday in a human trafficking case at two Eau Claire massage parlors.

Dongmei Greer, 55, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with human trafficking, benefiting from human trafficking and two counts of keeping a place of prostitution.

Police say Greer is the license holder for both parlors Lucky Massage on North Hastings Way and Angel Massage on Menomonie Street. Police shut down both businesses on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, employees were performing sex acts in exchange for money. Police also say there were people living at the businesses.

The court gave Greer a $10,000 cash bond.

If convicted, Greer is facing up to 62 years in prison.

