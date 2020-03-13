Charges filed against passenger in Colten Treu case

Criminal charges have now been filed against a second man in the case involving the deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother in Chippewa County.

23 year old John Stender was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Colten Treu when Treu hit and killed the troop as they were picking up trash along a roadway in Chippewa County in November 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Stender told officers he and Treu were huffing a can of air duster when Treu started to cross the center line.

Stender says he grabbed the steering wheel to avoid going into the ditch. Stender claims Treu crossed the center line again and went into the ditch, hitting the girls. Treu then fled the scene.

Stender is charged with aiding a felon and abusing a hazardous substance. Earlier this week, Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison.