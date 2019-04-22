Charges filed in Eau Claire gun incident

Another complaint in Eau Claire was filed Monday for 34-year-old Anthony Bedard.

He's charged with three counts tied to an incident early Saturday morning, including possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, a person was admitted to a hospital in Eau Claire with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The complaint says Bedard was waiting for that person outside the emergency entrance.

When questioned, Bedard told authorities he and his friend were drinking and playing with a handgun when it accidentally went off.

A hearing is scheduled for June 5.