Charlene Warner to run for 93rd Assembly District

Charlene "Charlie" Warner of rural Mondovi has announced her candidacy to for the 93rd State Assembly District seat in November.

Warner, who calls herself a "fourth generation old fashioned, Wisconsin Democrat", will challenge Republican incumbent Warren Petryk.

This will be her second time challenging for the the district. She lost to Petryk in 2018.

In a press release, Warner says "Her campaign is a repeat of her 2018 campaign to change the balance of representation in this highly gerrymandered district. With a monopoly of controls for ten long years she feels that she must give the citizens of the 93rd a balanced, fair option at the polls on November 3rd."

Petryk has served as the representative of the 93rd District since 2011. The district includes parts of Eau Claire, Pepin, Buffalo, Pierce, St.Croix and Dunn County.