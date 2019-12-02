Charlotte, Liam top list of most popular baby names of 2019

Updated: Mon 8:08 PM, Dec 02, 2019

(CNN) - Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

The most popular baby names of 2019 were just announced. The website BabyNames.com tallied the favorite monikers on the lists of its millions of users.

Charlotte topped the list for girls, perhaps an ode to the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Amelia, Violet, Aria and Aurora rounded out the top five, knocking out perennial favorites like Emma and Olivia.

Liam took the number one spot for boys.

Oliver, Theodore, Declan and Henry brought back some old-school charm to trends for little fellas.

