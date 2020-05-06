Charter Bank donates $20,000 to Together Chippewa Valley

Charter Bank made a $20,000 Together Chippewa Valley, a group of nonprofits that formed to coordinate response efforts to address community needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We continue to see first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting so many nonprofits in our area,” states Paul Kohler, Charter Bank’s President and CEO. “When we heard about this grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank, we knew exactly how it could make a huge difference to our local nonprofit organizations.”