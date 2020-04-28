Charter Bank donates to Quick Response Community Fund

Charter Bank made a $25,000 donation to the Quick Response Community Fund.

“Now, more than ever, we knew we needed to step up and do our part to support non-profit organizations throughout the Chippewa Valley,” states Paul Kohler, Charter Bank’s President and CEO. “And when we heard that this could be part of the Community Matching Grant Challenge, we knew this impact would double the people it could reach.”

Charter Bank says the funds will be granted on a rolling basis as they continue fundraising throughout the crisis.