Charter NEX Films plant in Bloomer producing material for PPE

Charter NEX Films has adjusted production at its Bloomer plant to help fill the need for personal protective equipment.

The company, which makes specialty film, is producing material used to make isolation gowns for healthcare workers.

When workers found out its product could be helpful in the fight against COVID-19, they got to work making a design and producing samples.

Charter NEX sends its material to a Jockey factory where its turned into protective gowns and then sent to healthcare workers.

"We did it not really knowing whether it was going to be a truckload or just a small order but Jockey has had so much success with this gown that we are actually scaling into full production now," says CEO Kathy Bolhous.

Charter NEX Films is also making material used for face shields, plastic partitions in stores and even part of the packaging used for COVID-19 testing kits.

"Our employees are really stepping up to help the country out during this time and it really gives us a sense of purpose," Bolhous says. "Safety is the number one priority but to know that you are coming in to help the country and really do your part has been great for our employees."

