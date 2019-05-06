Charter school, new school board president discussed at Monday's meeting

Monday night, the Eau Claire Area School Board continued discussion on creating a new high school and nature campus.

The push was started by a group of parents two years ago under the name Initiatives for New Directions in Education, or INDE.

It initially pitched transforming the former Little Red Elementary campus into a charter school.

The new proposal calls for a liberal arts, nature, and design, or "land" school.

The group says its updated plans would serve around 450 students, more than three times the number projected in its initial proposal.

"It wouldn't necessarily be a school”, says Anna Rybicki, the Eau Claire Charter Team Leader. “I mean, we have looked at some schools that are empty and around, but we've also looked at an office building that could easily hold a couple hundred kids and it has some nice outdoor space.” “So I think there are a lot of possibilities out there."

The group hasn't picked a site for the new school.

It intends to present options to the board by the middle of August, and hopes to have it built and open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Also at Monday's school board meeting, new officers were voted in.

Doctor Eric Torres edged out Aaron Harder to become president, succeeding Joe Luginbill.

Doctor Lori Bica was unanimously voted in as vice president.

During his message as the outgoing board president, Luginbill talked about serving as the youngest president and the first openly gay board president.

"I hope that my service in this role has shown our students that leaders don't have to be loud and boisterous or intimidating”, says Luginbill. “They can be compassionate, soft-spoken, good listeners and kind-hearted."

Luginbill moves into the role of school board treasurer.

