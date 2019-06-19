Chase of over 100 mph ends in charges against driver

A Barron county woman was charged today in connection to a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Two felony counts were filed in Eau Claire County Court against 25-year-old Chloe Caterer of Chetek.

According to a criminal complaint, the chase started near the intersection of Nine Mile Creek Road and North Elco Road in the Town of Washington - just east of Altoona.

The chase reached speeds of around 100 miles an hour and came to an end when Deputies say Caterer lost control of the vehicle near the parking lot entrance of Lake Altoona Park.

Caterer is free on a $5,000 signature bond. A hearing on the case is scheduled for July 29.