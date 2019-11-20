Cheese Nips recalled over plastic pieces

The makers of Cheese Nips are recalling some boxes that may contain plastic pieces. (Source: Food and Drug Administration)
Updated: Wed 5:27 PM, Nov 20, 2019

(Gray News) - The makers of Cheese Nips are recalling certain boxes of the dairy-flavored snack that may contain small pieces of plastic.

Mondelēz Global LLC has issued a recall of 11 oz. boxes of Cheese Nips sold nationwide that may contain small food-grade pieces of yellow plastic from a dough scraper.

The company says it became aware of the issue when workers noticed the plastic pieces on manufacturing equipment.

Boxes with the UPC code of 0 44000 03454 5 and expiration dates of May 18-20, 2020, are part of the recall.

So far, there have been no reports or illness or injury related to the product.

