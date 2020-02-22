Chelsea Manning renews effort to end jail term in Virginia

Former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is again asking a judge to let her out of jail.

Her lawyers filed a motion seeking her release Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria. The lawyers say Manning has shown during 11 months of incarceration that she can't be coerced into testifying.

Manning has been in jail since 2019 for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. Manning could face another seven months of jail time. The civil contempt citation is designed to coerce her testimony but case law calls for a jail term to end once a person has shown they can't be coerced.