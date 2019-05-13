Chetek man killed in three-vehicle crash in Washburn Co.

A 23-year-old man from Chetek has died and a Chippewa Falls man was seriously hurt following a three-vehicle crash in Washburn County.

It happened on Boot Lake Road, south of County Highway B in the Town of Beaverbrook on Sunday afternoon.

According to troopers, 23-year-old Brett Tyler died in the crash. Troopers say a pickup truck driver, Donald Meyer, collided with two cars. Tyler, the driver of one of the cars, died. Meyer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

