Chetek police investigating armed robbery

On Saturday April 27, 2019, at approximately 7:10AM, the Barron County dispatch center notified the Chetek Police Department of an Armed Robbery that had just occurred at the Chetek Express 612 Dallas St in the City of Chetek. The Chetek Police Department responded along with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Officers were advised that a white male wearing a tan colored ski mask, dark colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans entered the store minutes prior. The male displayed a handgun and demanded the attendant provide him with the money from the cash register. The male was described as having a beard and square dark-rimmed glasses. The suspect got away with nearly $1500.00 in cash and two cartons of Marlboro Red 100’s.

This is an ongoing investigation, any information from the public please contact any of the following departments, Chetek Police Department or the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

