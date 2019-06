This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the invasions of D-Day, and local students are finding a way to honor the sacrifice of those soldiers.

Chi-Hi is hosting a scrap metal drive to raise funds for a student trip to Europe. There, students will get a first-hand look at the historic sites of the second World War.

The drive goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and any donations can be dropped off at the high school.