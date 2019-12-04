Chi Hi students open pop up shop

If you still have some holiday shopping to do, there is a pop up shop coming to the Chippewa Valley and its run entirely by students. Chi Hi students have been learning all year about retail merchandising and now they are putting their skills to the test.

Many people have worked in retail at some point during their time in high school, but instead of just working at the mall, a group of about 20 students from Chi Hi are taking their merchandise retail knowledge to the next level.

It's all hands on deck in Heidi Warren's classroom as all of the work the students do is hands-on. "I didn't realize how much work goes into it,” said senior student, Emma Maes.

The students work on everything from the initial advertising to staffing the store. "I have pretty hands off experience with them and it's neat to see them roll with everything that we have going on,” said marketing teacher, Heidi Warren.

Her class doesn't require any tests, just putting the material into action. “Everything we learned in the retail classes or principals of marketing classes that is all going to be put to the test, we get real world experience with it,” said Jake Caron, a senior student. The class is transforming the typical classroom setting into a real life learning experience. "Students are working it, stocking it, figuring out what to purchase, how to price it and all of the market planning that goes into a retail space,” Warren said.

But this week, they are packing up the school store to head downtown Chippewa Falls and open up a pop up shop. "We're selling sweatshirts, t-shirts, pants, pajama pants, bags, hats, water bottles, all kinds of apparel and accessories,” Maes said.

They will be selling the Chi Hi apparel to the community and all of that money goes right back into the retail merchandising class. "I'm really interested in marketing and the whole business field and I plan on going into it in my future and getting the experience from this class is really going to be helpful and give me some future skills,” Maes said.

The students are paving their way to the future, one purchase at a time. "It's not just something we learn and forget, it something we learn and really get to use,” Caron said.

The pop up shop will be at the Legacy Community Center in downtown Chippewa Falls from Thursday through Sunday. The Shop will be open:

Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

