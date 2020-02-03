Chicago man in custody after vehicle & foot chase in Eau Claire

A Chicago man is in custody after a high speed chase in Eau Claire County Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says this started just after 4:30 as a vehicle was clocked between 100 and 120 miles per hour going east near Eau Claire on I-94.

Troopers say the vehicle then pulled off the interstate at the exit to Foster and got onto westbound I-94.

After an unsuccessful try to stop the vehicle on the interstate, it pulled off at the exit to Highway 93 in Eau Claire.

The pursuit ended after a foot chase in a neighborhood off Golf Road.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Anthony Harris from Chicago.