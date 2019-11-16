Chicago teachers approve contract deal that ended strike

Chicago teachers have voted in favor of the contract deal that ended an 11-day strike.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced the results late Friday.

Teachers suspended the strike on Oct. 31 after more than half of the union's elected delegates tentatively approved the agreement.

The strike followed months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between the union, Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration. More than 300,000 students and their families were affected.

The agreement includes a 16% pay raise for teachers during the five-year contract.

The strike also netted $35 million to enforce class size limits and a commitment to put nurses and social workers in every school by 2023.

Lightfoot and union leaders have agreed to make up five of the school days lost to the strike.