Chick-Fil-A manager changes WWII veteran’s tire

Mr. Lee had a flat tire and needed help. That’s all Daryl Howard needed to know.
Updated: Fri 1:36 PM, Jul 12, 2019

SEVERN, Md. (Gray News) – A Chick-Fil-A manager sprang into action when one of his regular customers, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, needed some extra attention.

“As soon as he finished his sentence, Daryl informed me he needed to help this gentleman right now,” Rudy Somoza, another manager, told CNN. “So, Daryl jumped into action without hesitation.”

Another Chick-Fil-A employee caught Howard’s helpful moment.

