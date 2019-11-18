Chick-fil-A Foundation’s donations to anti-LGBT groups end

Chick-fil-A Foundation has announced its donation priorities for the coming year. (Source: CNN/file)
Updated: Mon 1:48 PM, Nov 18, 2019

(Gray News) - Chick-fil-A Foundation has announced its funding priorities for the upcoming year, addressing education, hunger and homelessness.

What’s not on the list: organizations with anti-LGBT views that previously enjoyed the chicken chain’s support.

The foundation reports it is focusing its funding efforts on education charity Junior Achievement USA, youth homelessness group Covenant House International and local food banks at locations where new Chick-fil-A’s are opened.

The foundation also said it “will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact. These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

For years, Chick-fil-A had come under fire for its support of anti-LGBT groups.

GLAAD responded to the news by urging the company to have more transparency “regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families.”

