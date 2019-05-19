Chicken feed raises money for equipment at local fire station

Nearly 400 people were expected to enjoy a chicken dinner Sunday in support of a local fire station.

Township Fire Department Station #2 in the Town of Washington hosted the fundraiser.

The 55th annual chicken dinner raises money for new equipment.

This year's funds will help pay for an extrication combination tool.

It's spreaders and cutters, which is used to help remove people from vehicles and costs $10,000.

"It's nice to see the residents come out to support us, and sometimes some of the residents don't know we're the fire service that protects them. Some people think it's the City of Eau Claire covering them, not Township - a volunteer organization," said Battalion Chief Aaron Nicholson.

Nicholson says the annual chicken feed is also a chance to let community members see the fire station and the equipment that serves them.