Chicks arrive at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire

With the COVID-19 outbreak impacting so much of our daily lives, it may be hard to find some natural signs of spring popping up, but there is one at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire.

It just received the first order of chicks.

The store owner says it rolls out the chicks every spring.

They're in the windows in front of the store on East Hamilton Avenue so customers can view them from the outside if they walk by - practicing good social distancing.

"Spring is an amazing time when the chicks come in. At the old store, we used to have a lot of folks came in and took a look at them and really enjoy them. A lot of the older folks remember we know having them growing up. So, it's just kind of fun thing to come and take a look at," said Pet Food Plus owner Kirk Sorensen.

Sorensen says if you live in Eau Claire and want one, you'll have to go through the process of filing the proper paperwork.