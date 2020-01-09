Chief Matt Rokus sworn in during Thursday's ceremony

The Eau Claire Police Department swore in a new chief Thursday morning.

Chief Matt Rokus has been with the Eau Claire Police Department for nearly 25 years.

Rokus attended UW- Eau Claire and graduated with a criminal justice degree. He joined the police department upon graduation.

Rokus started as a patrol officer and moved up the ranks to eventually become chief.

He also says he's thankful for the amount of time he's spent working in Eau Claire

"The amount of support we saw at this morning’s ceremony was truly overwhelming, it’s a reflection of the men and women and the Eau Claire Police Department. It’s a reflection of the quality and commitment of the community members to make this a better place"

Rokus took over as police chief this morning and has plans for the department.

He wants to insure a safe community and also make Eau Claire more inclusive.

