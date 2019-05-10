Child death prompts recall of dressers sold by Amazon, Target, Walmart

Recall for a three-drawer chest sold online by major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart / Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission
Fri 3:12 PM, May 10, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A three-drawer chest sold online by major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart is being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.

The dresser poses a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard, particularly for small children, if not properly anchored to a wall. One death has already been reported, triggering the recall.

According to the alert issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), over 300,000 units have been sold. Some dressers came as part of a three-piece bedroom set, but only the three-drawers chests are subject to the recall.

The CPSC warns consumers to immediately stop using any chest not properly anchored to wall and place it in an area inaccessible to children.

Consumers should contact the manufacturer, Canada’s South Shore Industries, to select one of the following recall options:

Consumers with questions can call South Shore toll-free at 1-855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or online and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

