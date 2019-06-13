Child left alone in gas station while father overdosed in bathroom

Police said a 7-year-old boy was left alone in a Madison gas station for about an hour while his father overdosed in the bathroom.

According to Madison police, the boy had been knocking on the locked bathroom door at Kwik Trip on West Broadway for about 20 minutes when employees called police Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics found drug paraphernalia and the child's unconscious father in the bathroom. First responders delivered Narcan to the father, and he became responsive.

Based on store surveillance video, the officers determined the boy was alone for nearly an hour after his father entered the bathroom. Police said the father "couldn't believe he had done this." The child's mother took the boy home.

Police said the father is eligible for the MPD's Madison Addiction Recovery Program (MARI), which offers those who overdose the opportunity of a referral to treatment as an alternative to jail.