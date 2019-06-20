Child missing in Wisconsin River identified

The Adams County Sheriff's Office released the name of the child missing in the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells.

The sheriff's office says the child is identified as 11-year-old Jamison Miller of rural Grand Marsh.

Authorities were called to an area called The Narrows about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a child who went under the water.

According to the sheriff's office, continued efforts to recover Miller's body were unsuccessful Thursday. Deputies say several different types of sonar equipment were used as well as divers. Recovery efforts will continue Friday morning.