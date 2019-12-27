Child passenger dies of cardiac arrest at LAX

Updated: Fri 2:58 AM, Dec 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A child passenger was pronounced dead at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening.

According to Delta Airlines, a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle was diverted back to L.A. shortly after takeoff.

Not many details about what happened are known at this time.

Police were called to an emergency at one of the departure gates.

LA Fire tweeted that the child was in cardiac arrest and paramedics worked to save the girl, but she died at the scene.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
