Grandma admits taking drugs before Madison crash that injured kids, MPD says

A grandmother allegedly admitted to taking several drugs before crashing her SUV into a tree, injuring her three grandchildren, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said officers arrived to the crash on Sherman Avenue near Cherokee Circle Sunday afternoon. The SUV had crashed into a tree and members of the Madison Fire Department were treating the children, the youngest of which was 10 months old, as well the grandmother, Sarah L. Johnson, said Laundrie.

The 43-year-old grandmother was taken to the hospital where she became unresponsive and given Narcan, said Laundrie. Once Johnson was revived, she allegedly admitted to taking methadone, oxycodone and gabapentin earlier in the day.

Laundrie said no car seats were located in the SUV, and Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said the children had various injuries. The 10-month-old baby was admitted to UW Hospital, according to police. All three children were reported to be in stable condition by hospital staff.

The mother of one of the children expressed her frustration to police because she worked nearby and could have provided a car seat if the children needed to be transported, said Laundrie.

Johnson was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16-years-old and second-degree reckless endangerment.