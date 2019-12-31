Children's Museum celebrates the New Year's Eve ball drop early

The Children's Museum in Eau Claire held a ball drop early afternoon.

The kids who attended able to make slime, play confetti parachute games, make their own noise makers and much more.

The event offered kids to start 2020 off with a bang by having a balloon ball drop at noon.

The children's museum event allowed kids to be a part of a ball drop without being up past their bedtime.

Guest services manager, Lauren Yaeger says, “Really our main goal is try and get the kids to have a really good experience. To finalize their year and make one last really memorable experience with their entire family and this gives them the opportunity to do it that not in the middle of the night for kids, so it's a really nice experience.”

The event went on until 3 p.m. and allowed a variety of activities for children of any age to enjoy.

