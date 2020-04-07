Children's Museum of Eau Claire offers new 'Busy Boxes' for kids!

It's another week of home schooling for a lot of caregivers, and you may be running out of steam, or maybe supplies. The kids might be bored learning and playing with what you already have home. Enter the Children's Museum of Eau Claire and their new 'Busy Boxes!'

Kennedy and I got a sneak peek in this 'At Home with Amie' segment.

In the boxes you'll find a plethora of fun things including books, fidget puzzles, craft supplies, clay, kinetic sand, Plus-Plus and bubbles!

The boxes are shipped directly to your house through USPS. The cost is $35 for CMEC members, $40 for non-members and an additional $5 for shipping. The best part is that for each box that's ordered, the Children's Museum will be donating a box to a family in need!

Online ordering works best so head to www.childrensmuseumec.com to get yours.