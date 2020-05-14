Children's Museum works on reopening plan

Since the Safer at Home order was overruled by the Supreme Court, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is also re-evaluating its plans.

Executive Director Michael McHorney says the museum is working on a roadmap for reopening, and will most likely deliver that plan to the public in the coming weeks. The museum is considering PPE for employees and visitors, and the plan includes ramped-up disinfecting procedures for the museum.

“I've been sharing that social distancing and social play are really not synonymous with each other, so it really takes extra effort for us to really meet those standards and uphold those guidelines that we're currently reviewing,” he says.

McHorney also says safety is the Children's Museum's number one priority, and it's taking reopening very seriously.