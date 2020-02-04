Chili contest raises money for United Way

Bowls of chili helped raise hundreds of dollars for United Way of the Greater Chippewa valley.

Beans, corn, brats, and ghost pepper sauce, those were just some of the ingredients in this year's annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser hosted by Xcel Energy in Eau Claire.

Groups of employees prepared nine verities of chili for judging and for other employees to purchase.

All of the proceeds are going to United Way, and this year's event raised $622.

Molli Davey, with Xcel Energy says, "It’s five dollars, and with those five dollars they'll be tasting 9 different chili recipes. We also have raffle prizes for employees so we've put together a few things to raise additional money"

Eight judges, including WEAU's own Danielle Wagner, got a chance to taste the chili recipes.

Judges voted for their favorite chili and for their favorite display.

This year, the judges' vote for best chili and best team spirit went to the same team, the tailgaters, with a brat inspired chili.

Full list of winners here:

Team Spirit – The Tailgaters (Team #1) Miah Wilkinson, Christina Leavell, Jay Pederson, Michelle Fleeger, Julie Winberg, Lizabeth Weimeier

Most Unique – Chili Queens of the North (Team #8) Jeneal Reid, Amanda Loesch, Nora Lindgren, Kesha Endl

Shoot and Holler – Team #7 – Paul Beckfield, Glenn Lund

First Place - The Tailgaters (Team #1) Miah Wilkinson, Christina Leavell, Jay Pederson, Michelle Fleeger, Julie Winberg, Lizabeth Weimeier

The People’s Choice (and Traveling Trophy winner) - Chili Queens of the North (Team #8) Jeneal Reid, Amanda Loesch, Nora Lindgren, Kesha Endl

