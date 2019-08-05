Chip sealing on US 12 in Eau Claire County

The Eau Claire County Highway Departments plans to chip seal a section of US 12 beginning Monday, Aug. 12, between Augusta and Fairchild.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the road will be open to through traffic during the sealing operations. The work will be completed using lane closures with flagging operations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Loose stones will be on the highway temporarily. Once the sealing process is done, crews will sweep the away clear of loose stones.

Drivers are advised to take caution and driver slowly to prevent damage from any loose chip stones.

