Chipotle’s new Queso Blanco has Wisconsin ties

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a new menu item that couldn't happen without help from Wisconsin farmers.

The burrito chain released its Queso Blanco this week.

The company says they partnered with small and mid-size farms in America’s Dairyland to source the Monterey Jack cheese in the cheese dip.

One of the farmers is Bryanna Handel in Barneveld. She started her farm in 2014 with just 16 cows and now, she and her husband have 65 milk cows on their 103-acre farm.

“I am a strong believer in if you take care of the cows, they will take care of us,” says Handel. “We do everything to help make them thrive.”

Chipotle’s new queso has Monterey jack and white cheddar cheeses with chipotle, poblano, and serrano peppers. It is now available nationwide.