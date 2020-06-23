Chippewa Candy Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

A business in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing after a part-time employee tests positive for COVID-19.

The Chippewa Candy Shop posted this message on its Facebook page Tuesday evening:

"We received notification that a part-time employee of ours tested positive for COVID today. Due to the very limited exposure, the county is not recommending closure whatsoever. However, our team here within the store has made the choice to close today (through the July 4th Holiday) and will reopen Monday, July 6th as a proactive measure for our already limited staff and the much valued community."