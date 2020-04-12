Chippewa Candy Shop steps up to help Easter Bunny

Egg hunts and candy are staples of any Easter celebration, but what if social distancing keeps the Easter bunny from hiding those eggs.

Chippewa Candy Shop Owner Dan Sweeney said the Easter Bunny couldn't visit this year because of that social distancing, so it asked the shop for some help.

“The Easter Bunny decided to not stop at the candy shop this year, so there are about 600 to 700 kids who are little bit disappointed in this,” he said. “Right now, we are trying to do the best we can to help out parents to make it an extra special Easter for their children. We are doing a lot of customization on Easter baskets and gifts for people.”

He said Easter is usually one of the busiest times of year for a candy shop.

“I think the buildings of the gifts this year are a lot more special, there are a lot more appreciation gifts going to hospitals, to nursing homes, just trying to get people through this COVID-19 event that we are having.”

Chippewa Candy Shop Manager Dawn Jiskre said even though they are doing more curb-side pickups and deliveries, their goal has not changed.

"We are lucky enough to be a service where we provide a lot of smiles,” she said. “This is the Chippewa Valley happy place.”

“There aren't a whole lot of places where you can go make really true memories with people and we've tried to do our best to be that destination where memories can be built forever,” Sweeney said.

While this Easter might not be typical, it will definitely be memorable.

“With all the stress at this time, it was a way they could call in, pull up, pick it up and have another thing done off their list and have happy, happy families today,” said Jiskre.

The Chippewa Candy Shop is still open for business, but they recommend customers use their curb-side pickup option. For more information, click here.

