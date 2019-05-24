Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office phones down, 911 not impacted

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -- The phone lines are currently inoperable at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

911 is not impacted by this.

The sheriff's office says if you have a situation that is not an emergency, please do not call 911 and wait until the situation is resolved.

 