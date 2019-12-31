Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office warns of fake clerk of court calls

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam.

The sheriff's office says it received a report on December 31 of someone appearing to call from the Chippewa County Clerk of Court.

Sheriff Kowalczyk says the victim's caller ID showed the Chippewa County Clerk of Courts main telephone number (715-726-7758), and the perpetrator used intimidating language to solicit money from the victim.

The sheriff’s office and clerk of courts office want to remind the public the clerk of courts office will not call to solicit money or threaten legal action.

If you have received similar fraud attempts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.