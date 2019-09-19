Chippewa Co. judge has doubts about red flag laws

A new bill would allow judges to seize guns from someone determined to be a threat.

Students lead group called #MyLastShot to combat gun violence. (MGN)

The "red flag" bill was introduced by Governor Tony Evers and other Wisconsin democrats Thursday.

The court would have to find reasonable grounds to believe that the person is going to inure themselves or that they are going to injure someone else.

This proposal comes after the governor and fellow democrats introduced a universal background check bill in August.

One Chippewa County judge says he doubts that this bill will ever be passed in Wisconsin.

“Criminals don't apply for guns, don't go under background checks, they steal them,” said Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs.

That is one reason why Gibbs doesn't think that the red flag bill will ever become law.

The GOP has long insisted that restricting access to guns won't stop mass shootings and would infringe on second amendment rights. They say the answer is focusing on mental health.

“I just don't know how this would work on an already overworked court system,” said Gibbs.

He also says there is too much animosity between Republicans and Democrats to come to a mutual agreement.

Gibbs said FBI statistics show that the majority of firearms used in a commission of crimes are stolen or are obtained illegally. He says background checks will only work on law-abiding citizens.

“It's like putting a lock on the door,” said Gibbs. “It only keeps the honest people out.”

He says regardless of what new bills may or may not be passed, people ultimately remain the problem.

“Whether it's a pencil, whether it's a knife, whether it's a car, whether it's a firearm, it's an object,” said Gibbs. “It's the people that make it a weapon and the people that kill.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a joint statement following Evers' news conference, saying Evers revealed Democrats' real agenda - taking away guns that are lawfully owned. They called the idea unacceptable and said it shows how radical democrats have become.

