A Chippewa County man is charged Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a child.

Timothy Geissler, 35 of Cornell, faces two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault tied to an incident in December 2017.

A complaint filed Tuesday says the alleged assault took place in Geissler's vehicle. He was given a $5,000 cash bond and remains in the Chippewa County Jail.

He’s due back in court on Wednesday.