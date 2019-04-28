Chippewa County 4-H hosts educational petting zoo

Dozens of animals were part of a different kind of petting zoo, to help benefit the Chippewa county 4-H program.

The petting zoo featured long horns, horses, a goat, chickens and rabbits to not only pet but to learn more about them. The 4-H students put together signs with information about the animals to teach the public.

The educational petting zoo was the first of its kind of the Chippewa 4-H club to host. “Education is important because a lot of people don't know about how much they eat or what they eat, they don't know about that stuff so it's good that we educate the community,” said Natalie Schueller, a 4-H member. "It is so fun just watching all of the kids’ faces just when they come by and they get to see all of the cool animals."

4-H members say they were happy with the turnout for the first year and they hope to encourage younger kids to join 4-H and learn even more about the animals.

