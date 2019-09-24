Chippewa County Department of Public Health celebrates 100 years

Tuesday's gathering for the Chippewa County Department of Public Health celebrated their 100th birthday.

The department held their centennial celebration at the Chippewa County Courthouse this afternoon.

Department officials celebrated with local organizations, and remembered how far health in Chippewa County has come in 100 years.

Angela Wiedeman, public health director says, “when we started we had one nurse, now we have 35 employees in the health department. We have social workers, sanitarians, nutritionists, nurses, home health aides, and fiscal people. So, the variety of employees has really changed, and also the concerns of people,”

Officials with the health department are also giving away commemorative buttons whenever staff members spot someone in public doing something healthy, they get a button to recognize them.

