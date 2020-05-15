Chippewa County Department of Public Health issues guidelines on safe COVID practices

With the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling invalidating the

Safer at Home order, local public health departments across the state are forced to create a patchwork of orders and recommendations to continue to keep the public safe.

Though Safer at Home is no longer in

place, the COVID-19 virus is still present in the Chippewa County community and poses a serious threat to public health.

Chippewa County Department of Public Health is issuing the following guidance to protect the health and safety of the public:

 Stay at home or place of residence. The Safer at Home order is gone, but the virus is still present in our community. All individuals present within Chippewa County are strongly encouraged to stay

at home or at their place of residence, minimize travel out of this County, and keep the circle of connections minimal to decrease the spread of disease. When outside of your home or residence,

individuals should maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from any person, except for those that live in your household unit.

 Businesses should at minimum follow the reopening guidance put forward by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation,To the extent feasible, continue to use technology to avoid meeting in person, including virtual meetings, teleconference, and remote work.

o Adopt policies to actively screen and prevent workers from entering the premises if they display COVID-19-like symptoms or have had contact with a person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

o Adopt policies to actively screen and prevent customers, visitors, and guest from entering the premises if they display respiratory symptoms or have had contact with a person with a confirmed diagnose of COVID-19.

 It is not recommended to gather with more than 10 people.

 People who are vulnerable and at higher risk of severe complications of COVID-19 should stay home whenever possible. This includes, but is not limited to, people over the age of 65, people who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities and individuals with underlying health conditions or have compromised immune systems.

All residents are strongly encouraged to follow these disease prevention guidelines, including:

o Maintaining distancing of six (6) feet between people;

o Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or usinghand sanitizer;

o Covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands);

o Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces;

o Not shaking hands; and

o Following all other public health recommendations issued by DHS and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Chippewa County Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has an obligation to address any outbreak or spikes in cases that may occur. The Health Department, along with

county representatives and legal counsel, is currently reviewing the ability to enforce a local order. In the meantime, please voluntarily follow the above guidelines.