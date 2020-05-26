Chippewa Co. Historical Society expansion plans approved

The Chippewa County Historical Society will be getting an upgrade in the near future.

The historical society's building currently acts as a public museum telling the story of Chippewa Falls.

director Frank Smoot says the current building is an old convent, which doesn't allow for flexible space to change out exhibits regularly.

The new, 18-thousand square foot building will be located by Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls and will cost around $4 million.

"There the space is agile and flexible and we can tell any kinds of stories that we want,” Smoot says. “We can have a fire truck in the building if we want to tell a story of a fire truck. If we want a 30 foot log, we can put a 30 foot log in the building."

The new building will also share space with the Chippewa County Genealogical Society.

The building plans were approved by the state last week and construction is expected to start this fall and take 12 to 18 months.

