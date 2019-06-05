Chippewa County Man Charged with Drug & Gun Crimes

Joshua Stein, 29, Cornell, Wisconsin, is charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine, with one count alleging distribution of 50 grams or more; one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; and with possessing two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment alleges that he distributed methamphetamine in February 2019, and that on April 8, 2019, he possessed two handguns and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, Stein faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the two counts alleging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a maximum of 20 years on the other two drug charges. The charge alleging the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years, and federal law requires that any penalty imposed for this charge be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the other charges.

The charges against Stein are the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force and the Cornell Police Department. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson.