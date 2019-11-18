Chippewa County attorney announces candidacy for judge seat

A Chippewa County attorney has announced her candidacy for the Chippewa County Circuit Court Branch Three judge’s seat.

Sharon Gibbs McIlquham says she is running to have the opportunity to continue her long-standing commitment to public service.

“As a Chippewa County Circuit Court judge, I will continue the ongoing practice of treating those who appear in our courtrooms with respect and allow them the opportunity to be heard fairly and impartially,” McIlquham said.

The seat will be vacant next year as Judge Steve Cray will be retiring.

