Chippewa County tavern tells customers to "pay what they can"

Governor Evers ordered the closing of bars and restaurants to dine-in customers on St. Patrick's Day - one of the busiest nights for those establishments.

The closure has many bars in the state finding new ways to stay afloat.

Schuetzy's Tavern in the Town of Lafayette is offering meals to those who can't afford one.

Thursday, the tavern fired up its grill to serve bratwursts for curbside pick-up.

"We're a small-town local tavern, but the Town of Lafayette has really come together to make sure - not only this business, but all the businesses in this area, you know, they're doing their best to stay afloat. So, it says a lot about our community," said Schuetzy's Tavern owner Lisa Schuetz.

The meals are available for whatever donation someone can afford.

If you're interested in grabbing a meal, the tavern is at the intersection of County Road "J" in Chippewa County.