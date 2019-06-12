Chippewa County dispatchers awarded for their involvement with the tragic girl scout crash that killed four people

Four dispatchers with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office have been given the Teammates In Action award for their involvement with the tragic girl scout crash that killed four people in November.

The award was given to Pam Crandall, Tamee Foldy, Hera Novak and Mike Sokup by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International (APCO).

In a news release, the APCO said "calls involving children and young adults are hands down some of the toughest calls a telecommunicator can handle. Regardless of being police, fire or EMS related, child related calls tax not only the call taker, but the dispatcher and everyone in the center."

The crash happened as Troop 3055 was picking up trash on Highway P in Lake Hallie. Three girls were killed and one of the girls' mother was killed. Another girl scout was also injured. The driver, later identified as Colten Treu, fled the scene.

The APCO says telecommunicators Pam Crandall and Tamee Foldy received the first phone calls from distraught parents on the scene and did an exceptional job of calming them down, as best they could, to obtain the information they needed. Tamee was also the primary dispatcher for that channel and sent out for the initial response.

Teammates Hera Novak and Mike Sokup helped with answering radio traffic associated with the incident and assisted with calling in three air ambulances and additional ground ambulances. Overall, resources from ten different agencies responded and the APCO says the team of four excelled at coordinating it all.

Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in January.